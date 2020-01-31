Services
Mr. Morris Ray Johnson

Shreveport - Services for Mr. Morris Ray Johnson, 76, will be 11 a.m., Monday, February 3, 2020 at Zion Baptist John H. Wilson, 3038 Hollywood Ave. Pastor B. L. Blade, officiating. Interment will follow at Northwest La. Veteran Cemetery. Family visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m., Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Heavenly Gates. Open visitation starts at 1 p.m., on Sunday.

Mr. Johnson entered into eternal rest on January 28, 2020.

Morris is survived by his wife of 48 years, Beverly Ann Johnson; 1 daughter, Gia Marita Johnson Jones; 1 sister, O. Lee Graves; 2 sister-in-laws, Myrtle Johnson and Elaine Johnson, and numerous, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Published in Shreveport Times from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020
