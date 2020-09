Or Copy this URL to Share

Mose L. Kirkendoll, Jr.



Mose L. Kirkendoll, Jr. passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020 surrounded by love. He leaves behind five children and a host of friends and family.



Open Viewing will be Friday, September 25, 2020 from 1pm-8pm at Good Samaritan Funeral Home of Shreveport, LA.



Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 11:00am at Sunflower Missionary B.C. located in Bossier City, LA.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store