Mr. and Mrs. Driver
Shreveport, LA - For 42 years, Kathie Monday Driver and Albert Richard (Dick) Driver, Jr. lived and loved together in the Shreveport area. Kathie and Dick went on to have three daughters—Danielle Suzanne Driver (May 5, 1980), Deann Jaclyn Driver (June 24, 1984) and Darcy Marie Driver (September 6, 1990).
In 42 years of loving each other; raising their girls, seeing their grandchildren, Sutton Richard Driver and MacKayla Milczarski, being born and growing up; celebrating holidays and birthdays family; and being with each other in sickness and in health, they were the embodiment of "two becoming one" in marriage and that carried over into death.
On Thursday, January 31, 2019, at 11:59 a.m., after weeks in recovery at Ochsner LSU and Promise Hospital in Shreveport, Kathie Suzanne Monday Driver took her last breath, surrounded by her friends and family.
On Monday, January 21, 2019, Dick traveled via ambulance to the Ochsner LSU Academic Medical Center emergency room where it was determined he had suffered an ischemic stroke. Dick spent 12 days in the hospital recovering from his stroke. While in the hospital on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at 12:54 a.m., Dick died quietly in his hospital room and joined his wife.
Although their family misses them dearly, they are comforted in knowing that they are no longer in pain and they are together—just as they were always meant to be.
Funeral services for Mr. and Mrs. Driver will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, February 8, 2019 at Rose-Neath Southside with Rev. Troy Parker officiating. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. February 7, 2019 at the funeral home.
Published in Shreveport Times from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2019