Winnfield Funeral Home- Shreveport
3701 HOLLYWOOD AVE.
Shreveport, LA 71109-8007
318-631-0203
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
6:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Winnfield Funeral Home- Shreveport
3701 HOLLYWOOD AVE.
Shreveport, LA 71109-8007
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church
Greenwood, LA
Msg Luther Delanio (Army Rt) Moore Jr. Obituary
MSG Luther Delanio Moore Jr. (Army Rt)

Shreveport - Funeral services for Luther Delanio Moore, Jr. will be held Friday, March 8, 1019 at 12:00 PM in the sanctuary of Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church in Greenwood, Louisiana. Family hour will be Thursday, March 7, 2019 6:30 PM to 7:30 PM at Winnfield Funeral Home at 3701 Hollywood Avenue in Shreveport, Louisiana. Luther retired from South Central Bell Telephone Company. He was a 1966 graduate of Booker T. Washington High School in Shreveport, Louisiana. Interment will be at Forest Park West Cemetery, 400 Meriwether Road, Shreveport, Louisiana.

Luther is survived by his wife Hearese Moore and son LaTellas Delanio Moore, Siblings- Bobby Moore, Robert Moore (Betty), Archie Diggs, Lillie Prothro, Virginia L. Loyd, Betty McCray (Mark), Thelma Sloan (Robert), and a host of relatives and friends.
Published in Shreveport Times on Mar. 7, 2019
