Services
Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home
601 US Highway 80 East
Haughton, LA 71037
(318) 949-9415
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hill Crest Memorial Chapel
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Hill Crest Memorial Chapel.
Interment
Following Services
Hill Crest Memorial Park
MSgt. Billy Glisson (Ret.) Usaf

MSgt. Billy Glisson (Ret.) Usaf Obituary
MSgt. Billy Glisson, USAF (Ret.)

Haughton - Billy Wayne Glisson passed away on August 23, 2019 at 82 years of age. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Hill Crest Memorial Chapel. Interment with full military honors will follow at Hill Crest Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Billy was a MSgt. in the Air Force. He served for 24 years. He enjoyed bowling and fishing.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Lou Ann Glisson; sons, Anthony Glisson and Tim Glisson and wife Gina; granddaughters, Jennifer Roberson, Melissa Powell and Nicole Glisson, 8 great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild and sisters, Shirley King and Joyce Crick.

Pallbearers will be Scott Miller, David Bailey, Briar Roberson, Austin Hubbart and Dane Roberson.
Published in Shreveport Times on Aug. 27, 2019
