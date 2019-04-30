|
MSgt. George G. Gordano, Jr.
Bossier City - A Funeral Mass for George G. Gordano, Jr. will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Christ the King Catholic Church in Bossier City with Msgr. Earl Provenza officiating the services. Interment will follow at Hill Crest Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
George was born on January 17, 1932 in New Orleans, LA and passed away on April 28, 2019 in Bossier City, LA.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Rose Mary Gordano; son, Thorn Guy Gordano; two brothers; one sister and parents.
George is survived by children, Nanette, Miles, Gavin and Tina; grandchildren, Matthew, Brandi, Jeremy, Morgan, Fields, Garrett and McKenzi and several great grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the staff at Promise Hospital in Bossier, Christ the King Catholic Church and Robert Gatti.
Published in Shreveport Times on Apr. 30, 2019