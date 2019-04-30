Services
Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home
601 US Highway 80 East
Haughton, LA 71037
(318) 949-9415
Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home
601 US Highway 80 East
Haughton, LA 71037
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
Bossier City, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MSgt. Gordano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MSgt. George G. Gordano Jr.


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
MSgt. George G. Gordano Jr. Obituary
MSgt. George G. Gordano, Jr.

Bossier City - A Funeral Mass for George G. Gordano, Jr. will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Christ the King Catholic Church in Bossier City with Msgr. Earl Provenza officiating the services. Interment will follow at Hill Crest Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

George was born on January 17, 1932 in New Orleans, LA and passed away on April 28, 2019 in Bossier City, LA.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Rose Mary Gordano; son, Thorn Guy Gordano; two brothers; one sister and parents.

George is survived by children, Nanette, Miles, Gavin and Tina; grandchildren, Matthew, Brandi, Jeremy, Morgan, Fields, Garrett and McKenzi and several great grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the staff at Promise Hospital in Bossier, Christ the King Catholic Church and Robert Gatti.

Condolences may be shared at www.hillcrestmemorialfh.com
Published in Shreveport Times on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now