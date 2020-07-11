1/1
MSgt. Larry Williams
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MSgt.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MSgt. Larry Williams

Bossier City - Mr. Williams was born on August 12, 1942 and died on June 20, 2020. He was born in Portola, California and was a resident of Bossier City. He retired from the US Air Force after 20 years of service, one tour of Vietnam and 25 years with the US Postal Service.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Kay Williams of Bossier City; one daughter, Rochelle Brooks; one stepson Mike Murphy; three sisters, Helen, Patsy and Candy of California; and 7 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; Kenneth and Virginia Williams; brother Mike Williams; and step grandson Conor Murphy.

An avid Alabama and 49er's fan, Larry wished for no services.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shreveport Times from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Shreveport Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved