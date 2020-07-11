MSgt. Larry Williams



Bossier City - Mr. Williams was born on August 12, 1942 and died on June 20, 2020. He was born in Portola, California and was a resident of Bossier City. He retired from the US Air Force after 20 years of service, one tour of Vietnam and 25 years with the US Postal Service.



He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Kay Williams of Bossier City; one daughter, Rochelle Brooks; one stepson Mike Murphy; three sisters, Helen, Patsy and Candy of California; and 7 grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents; Kenneth and Virginia Williams; brother Mike Williams; and step grandson Conor Murphy.



An avid Alabama and 49er's fan, Larry wished for no services.









