Msgt. Leslie "Les" Leroy DunnShreveport - Msgt. Leslie "Les" Leroy Dunn, USAF Ret., went home to be with his Lord and Savior on July 24, 2020 at the age of 88 in Shreveport, LA.Funeral Services for Les will be conducted on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 2pm in the chapel at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home, with Bro. Murry Hodge Officiating. A Visitation will be held at 1pm the day of services. Les will be laid rest with full military honors in Centuries Memorial Park.Les was born on March 20, 1932 to Grace Lee Hodge Dunn and William Fred Dunn in Cypress, Illinois. Les joined the service in 1952 and met his wife, Gloria Marie Scarpinatto, in 1955 while stationed at Barksdale Air Force Base. He married the love of his life in 1955, and they enjoyed 64 years of marriage.Les was stationed in Thailand at U-Tapao AFB during the Vietnam Conflict. He retired from the Air Force in 1973 and maintained residency in Shreveport, LA until his death. After retirement, Les worked as a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service for 29 years. He was also a member of Summer Grove Baptist Church for many years.Les enjoyed spending time with his family and watching Texas Tech and LSU football. He will always be remembered for his motto, "You get more done with Les Dunn."Les was preceded in death by his parents, six siblings, and great-granddaughter, Makenzie Farlow.Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Gloria Dunn, and three daughters: Terri Dunn (Bobby) Hair, Kimberly Dunn (Scott) Kornman, and Tina Dunn. Les is also survived by eleven grandchildren: Alan Hair, Leslie Hair (David) Boyett, Ashley Hair Perkins, Holly Hair (Zachary) Farlow, Brandon Brownfield, Anna Brownfield, Caitlyn Brownfield, Zoe Brownfield, Lauren Erxleben, Ryan Erxleben, and Erin Erxleben. Les is survived by eight great-grandchildren: Peyton Boyett, Taylor Boyett, Maddox Farlow, Noelle Farlow, Carleigh Perkins, Raeleigh Perkins, Kinleigh Perkins, and Benjamin Perkins.The United States Air Force will provide pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Chad Brownfield, Scott Kornman, Ryan Erxleben, Brandon Brownfield, Peyton Boyett, and Maddox Farlow.The family wishes to extend special thanks to Pam Hymes for her dedication and care for our daddy over the past 19 months while he was ill.