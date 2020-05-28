We are saddened to lose a member of our Oaks of Louisiana family and hope that the memories of love and laughter shared bring you peace. While there are no words to ease the loss you bear, we send our sincere thoughts and prayers to your family.
The Oaks of Louisiana Administration and Staff
Mura Dumas Fitze
Shreveport - Mura Dumas Fitze went to her Heavenly Home on May 26, 2020.
Born on January 7, 1930 in Emerson, Arkansas, Mura was the first of five children of the late William Austin Dumas and Maudie Williamson Dumas.
Mura made her home in Shreveport, LA, surrounded by family and friends. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to all who knew her. Always concerned with the needs of others, Mura went out of her way to make others feel special, happy and fulfilled.
Mura is preceded in death by her daughter, Sharon Pobanz; sister, Lura Johnson; and brother, Palmer Dumas.
She is survived by her daughter, Donna (Randy) Greengus; sister, Billie (Tom) Jackson; brother, Tedd (Sandy) Dumas; brother-in-law, Jerry Johnson; six grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.
Mura will be greatly missed by her family and friends for her sweet and gentle spirit, always with a beautiful smile for everyone. Our family is grateful for the support of Mura's nurses, Angie with Live Oak and Brooke and Ann with Life Path Hospice.
A private family memorial service was held for Mura at Forest Park Cemetery on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the charity of your choice.
Published in Shreveport Times from May 28 to May 31, 2020.