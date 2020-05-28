Mura Dumas Fitze
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mura's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mura Dumas Fitze

Shreveport - Mura Dumas Fitze went to her Heavenly Home on May 26, 2020.

Born on January 7, 1930 in Emerson, Arkansas, Mura was the first of five children of the late William Austin Dumas and Maudie Williamson Dumas.

Mura made her home in Shreveport, LA, surrounded by family and friends. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to all who knew her. Always concerned with the needs of others, Mura went out of her way to make others feel special, happy and fulfilled.

Mura is preceded in death by her daughter, Sharon Pobanz; sister, Lura Johnson; and brother, Palmer Dumas.

She is survived by her daughter, Donna (Randy) Greengus; sister, Billie (Tom) Jackson; brother, Tedd (Sandy) Dumas; brother-in-law, Jerry Johnson; six grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.

Mura will be greatly missed by her family and friends for her sweet and gentle spirit, always with a beautiful smile for everyone. Our family is grateful for the support of Mura's nurses, Angie with Live Oak and Brooke and Ann with Life Path Hospice.

A private family memorial service was held for Mura at Forest Park Cemetery on Saturday, May 30, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the charity of your choice.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shreveport Times from May 28 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Forest Park Funeral Home - Shreveport
1201 Louisiana Ave.
Shreveport, LA 71101
(318) 221-7181
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 29, 2020
We are saddened to lose a member of our Oaks of Louisiana family and hope that the memories of love and laughter shared bring you peace. While there are no words to ease the loss you bear, we send our sincere thoughts and prayers to your family.

The Oaks of Louisiana Administration and Staff
The Oaks of Louisiana Administration and Staff
Acquaintance
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved