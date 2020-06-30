Murell C. Brown



Marshall, TX - Mr. Murell C. Brown of Marshall, TX peacefully went to be with Jesus on Friday morning June 26, 2020, passing away at home, at the age of 82. He was born at home to Loyd Brown and Leola Cason Brown in Coushatta, LA on December 15, 1937. Growing up on the family farm south of Coushatta, Murell developed a strong work ethic.



Murell graduated from Martin High School in Martin, LA in the Class of 1955. He grew up with a love for playing basketball and played on his high school basketball team for four years.



After graduation, he moved to Shreveport to attend Centenary College. While at Centenary, he worked for his cousins at Brown Brothers Hardware.



In February of 1963 at the age of 25, Murell established B & S Electronics with business partner Leon Southern. Within a few years, the business became one of the leading wholesale electronics parts houses in the Ark-La-Tex, selling all types of television parts, outdoor television antennas, etc.



During his 40 year business career, he established electronic parts, television, appliance and furniture wholesale distribution operations in Shreveport, Louisiana; Longview, Texas and Jackson, Mississippi. He also established a furniture manufacturing company which sold furniture products for the retail, hospitality and healthcare markets in several states.



Retiring in 2000, Murell entered the real estate business in 2006. He enjoyed over 12 years of fun and success in real estate sales in the Marshall, TX area.



No matter his business accomplishments and positions, Murell never lost his love for sales. He was a people person.



He loved his family, he loved his friends and he loved his customers. And, all of them loved him. It was often said by so many of his customers that "he could sell ice to the eskimos."



Murell's business career and sales performance awards took he and his family on trips around the world. Murell met his sweetheart/soulmate for life (Bonnie White) in 1959 while on a sales call in Minden, LA. This beautiful love affair lasted for over 60 years. They shared a special bond that many people do not get to experience in life, as they were madly in love for over 60 years. A lifetime is not long enough for true love. They loved their son Randy with all of their hearts and have given him a wonderful life.



Murell loved his church (First Methodist - Marshall) serving on the Board of Trustees and for many years as an usher. He dedicated himself to studying God's word. He had too many favorite Bible verses to list.



Murell loved the LSU Tigers. He intently followed anything LSU in all sports, especially football. He was also an avid New Orleans Saints fan.



Murell was preceded in death by his parents; infant son, Lawrence Wayne Brown; infant daughter, Cynthia Lynn Brown; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Audrey and Beulah White and sisters-in-law: Freda Sikes, Dianne McFarland and Judy Warren.



He is survived by his loving wife, Bonnie White Brown; son, Randall E. "Randy" Brown; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ron and Dr. Helen Sikes and also many beloved nieces, nephews and very close cousins.



Honorary pallbearers are: "The Lucky Charm Gang" Friday lunch group (Richard Ellis, Mike Richard, Jon Richard,



Bill Sullivan, Bill Palmer and Harold Raines), Greg Sikes, Richie Arnold, Jimmy Snead, Tom Lewis, Bobby Moorehead, Jarvis Poche, Aaron Cross, Rick Smart, Allen Cariker, Ed Perkins, Jude Prest, Tim Robinson, Mark Robinson, Glenn Thames, David Dodson, Chuck Haberthur and all former employees.



Burial will be at Union Hall Baptist Church Cemetery in Coushatta, LA. A memorial service led by Dr. Pat Day (First United Methodist - Shreveport, LA) and Pastor Mike Richard (First Assembly of God - Marshall, TX) will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Rocket-Nettles Funeral Home in Coushatta, LA. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Sullivan Funeral Home in Marshall, TX. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family requests that masks be worn and precautions followed by those who are at risk.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to: Union Hall Baptist Church (Coushatta, LA), First Assembly of God (Marshall, TX) or Society of St. Stephens at First United Methodist Church (Marshall, TX).









