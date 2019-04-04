Muriel O'Neal



Columbus, GA - Muriel O'Neal died Monday, April 1, 2019, in Columbus, Georgia, where she had lived for the last seven years.



She was born on October 20, 1922, in Sabine Parish, Louisiana to Henry and Tishie Fussell O'Neal.



During World War II, she was employed at a munitions factory in Minden, LA. She moved to Shreveport in 1950 and was employed by First National Bank until her retirement in 1985. She was a member of Woodbridge Baptist Church.



She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother-in-law, Jerry Partain. Survivors include her sister, Hazel O'Neal Partain of Butler, GA; niece, Lynne P. Davis (Tommy), Midland, GA; nephew, Larry Partain (Mary Ellen), Edmond, OK; great nephews, Luke Davis (Mary) and Will Davis (Kim), Columbus, GA, Ben Partain, Tulsa, OK, and Jack Partain, Edmond, OK; cousins, Hollis O'Neal and Billy O'Neal, DeRidder, LA; and three great great nephews.



Funeral services will be held at Rose-Neath Southside at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, April 5, 2019. The family will receive visitors one hour before the service. Interment will be at Forest Park West Cemetery, 4000 Meriwether Road.