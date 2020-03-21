|
Myra Stovall Beeson
Shreveport - Myra was born April 12, 1941, in San Angelo, TX, the only child of her parents, James W. and Merle Farnsworth Stovall. She grew up in San Angelo and graduated from Texas Tech University in Lubbock, TX, with a BS degree in Education and a Masters of Education degree. After graduation she taught school in San Angelo and Lubbock, TX.
Myra is survived by her husband of 55 years, George H. Beeson; daughter, Catherine Christine Beeson of Spring, Texas, daughter, Lacey Elizabeth Beeson McCollum and her husband, William McCollum of Shreveport, and three wonderful granddaughters, Alden Elizabeth, Madeline Rose and Lauren Marie McCollum of Shreveport. Myra was preceded in death by her parents.
Myra enjoyed playing bridge once a week with her friends at East Ridge Country Club, where she was a long-time member. She also enjoyed entertaining and spending time with her family and friends.
Myra was an original member and past president of the Les Bon Temps dance club of Shreveport. She was also a member of First United Methodist Church of Shreveport where she was one of the founding members of the Seekers Sunday School Class. She was a former member of the Spring Lake Garden Club and the Woman's Department Club. Myra and George were founding members of Ashford United Methodist Church and Lakewood United Methodist Church, both located in Houston, Texas.
A memorial service honoring the life of Myra will be held at First United Methodist Church of Shreveport at a date to be announced later.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church or the .
Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020