Myrle Karr
Myrle Arliss Young Karr, 88, of Shreveport, LA, passed peacefully from this life on Monday, November 18, 2019, at The Oaks of Louisiana surrounded by her family. She is now walking hand-in-hand with her beloved husband on the streets of heaven.
Mrs. Karr was born on May 24, 1931, in Canton, MO. She was the daughter of Rev. Edward L. Young and Lois Eckler Young. Her father, the pastor of Jackson Ave. Christian Church in Kansas City, MO, had the privilege of delivering the commencement address at East High School where Myrle graduated as a 4 yr. member of the National Honor Society. She loved her school and community, and she served them well. She was the recipient of the DAR Good Citizenship Award, President of the Art Club, and Vice- President of the Leundis Literary Society. While in school, she took first place in the short story and essay competition! Not only was she a star student, but also exhibited an incredible work ethic with her job in the personnel department with the manager of Sears. That work ethic carried her through her time in Junior college, where she took a full course load of 18 hours in Art & Design while working two part time jobs. She taught sixth grade at Agnew Town & Country School & enjoyed telling people Bill Joyce was one of her students. She also did clerical work at the KCS Railway through the years and worked at the Louisiana Tourist Bureau and the Shreveport American Rose Center.
She married Admiral Dale Karr on July 29, 1951, in Kansas City, MO. Their marriage was blessed by two daughters, Kay & Jennifer. Myrle was very artistic and a skilled seamstress. She made her own wedding dress and veil and helped sew her bridesmaids' dresses. Her daughters definitely benefited from Myrle's talent with the needle and keen eye for fashion. She taught them how to sew and they remember the white skirts she made them with colorful appliques that were switched out with the different holidays and seasons.
Myrle loved to be with her girls and got to serve as a homeroom mother for nine years and act as their Girl Scout leader. She loved to celebrate every holiday with zeal, a tradition her children have carried on with their families. When able, she & Dale loved working as Christmas Elves on Santa's KCS Holiday Express Train. She had a love for the world and its various cultures and traveled all over the US with her husband & girls as they grew up. Some of her favorite places to travel were Alaska, Maine, St. Johns, Canada, Europe and Italy.
Her concerns and love for her country were evident in her very active participation within several patriotic organizations. Myrle was a proud member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). She served as a member of the White-Allse Chapter in Parkerville, MO, as the History and Essay Contest chairman and Deaconess. Myrle had the privilege of serving as Page at both the Excelsior Springs & Kansas City DAR conventions in Missouri. When her husband was transferred to Shreveport, LA for work, she began serving in the Shreveport Chapter of the DAR as the First Vice Regent, Treasurer, Recording Secretary, Curator, Librarian, and Chairman of the Good Citizen Committee. One of the greatest honors she received was her selection as a LA Delegate to attend the Continental Congress of the National Society, DAR in Washington, D. C.
Her Service continued within the Century Matthew Agge Chapter of Colonial Dames XVII, as a member for over 50 yrs. She served as President, Chaplain, Scrapbook & Flag Chairman.
Largely in part to her selfless service to the community, she was invited to become a member of the Philanthropic Educational Organization (PEO) Chapter B. She had the honor of serving as the chapter's Historian, First Vice Regent, Chairman of Social and Decoration Committee for Conversation Tables, & Publicity Chairman. She was absolutely thrilled to contribute to the education of young ladies through the scholarships this organization was able to provide.
Though she kept incredibly busy within her community, one of her first and truest loves rested within the church. Being the daughter of a minister, she was very active in the Disciples of Christ Christian Church most of her life. She taught Sunday School & served as CWF President & Vice President. It was a joy for her that her father was the one to baptize both of her daughters and perform the marriage ceremony for one of them. Before her decline in health, she was attending Mangum Methodist Church.
She lived a life well-blessed, especially by grandchildren and great-grandchildren. One of her favorite quotations was, "Grandchildren are God's way of smiling at us." Every shelf at the house was lined with photographs and artwork from her 3 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
Myrle is survived by her daughters and their husbands Kay & David Taggart and Jennifer & Burt Bowers, Shreveport, LA; grandchildren and their spouses, Stephanie & CMSgt Lee Mills, Anchorage, AK; Stacey & Jay Connor, Helena, AL; Dr. Andrew Karr & Leslie Bowers, Tyler, TX; great grandchildren, Jackson Mills, Makayla Mills, Cameron Mills, Maryn Connor, Thomas Connor, William Bowers and Avonleigh Bowers; sister-in-law, Marjorie Young, Wylie TX; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, & great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Admiral Dale Karr; her parents, Lois Eckler Young & Edward Leroy Young; her siblings, James Edward Young, Sr. & Louise Young Crider; her in-laws, Stella Roberta Babcock Karr & Leslie Thurman Karr; her sister-in-law, Donna Lou Holloway (Ron).
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Rose-Neath Southside Chapel at 2500 Southside Dr. in Shreveport, LA. Funeral services will immediately follow the visitation with Rev. Greg Davis officiating. Burial will be at Forest Park West Cemetery, 4000 Meriwether Rd.
Pallbearers will be her sons-in-law, David R. Taggart & Burt A Bowers; grandsons, Dr. Andrew Karr Bowers & Alvin Joel Connor, Jr.; nephews. Terry L. Hayter & Jackson Bridgeman. Honorary pallbearers will be her grandson, CMSgt Lee Paul Mills; great grandsons, Jackson Mills, Cameron Mills, Thomas Connor, and William Bowers.
Memorials may be made to Chapter B, PEO, Helen Evens, Treasurer, 6205 Elgin, Shreveport, LA 71105 in memory of Myrle. Memorials will be sent to Cottey College for Women in Nevada, MO. which has been supported & owned by PEO since 1927. Something near and dear to Myrle's heart.
