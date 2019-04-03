Myrna "Louise" Smith



Shreveport - Myrna "Louise" Smith, age 84 of Shreveport, passed away peacefully Friday, March 29, 2019, after a lengthy illness at her home. She was born on October 10, 1935, in Donaldson, Arkansas to the late Elmo Hughes and Mary McKinley Hughes. She was a member of First United Methodist Church, multiple women's groups in Shreveport and Houston and was very involved in the lives of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. "Lou", as she was referred to by her loved ones, was a very gracious host and always went above and beyond to make others feel welcome in her home. She thoroughly enjoyed being outside and her grandchildren have wonderful memories of spending time with Lou in her backyard. Lou was an avid sportswoman and a wonderful shot! She will be missed greatly at the holiday family gatherings at the hunting camp in South Texas. In her younger years she enjoyed bridge, tennis, camping with her family, traveling and volunteering with the Youth Group. Lou's beauty was matched only by her great sense of humor that she kept until the end.



She is survived by her daughter, Sheri Scott and husband, Steve of Houston; her son Clair Scott Smith, and wife, Shannon of Shreveport; one sister, Elizabeth "Libbye" H. Talley of Denver, Colorado; a brother, Harold Hughes and wife, Janice of Magnolia, Arkansas; two sisters-in-law, Dianne Hughes of Malvern, Arkansas and Maureen Mallory of Willis, Texas; six grandchildren, Emilie S. Wallace of Lake Charles, Travis Scott of Houston, Eloise S. Cohen of Houston, Scott Smith of Houston, Squires Smith of Shreveport and Jackson Smith of Shreveport; and four great grandchildren, Mary Amelia Wallace, David Richard Wallace III, Eloise Claire Wallace all of Lake Charles and McKinley Claire Cohen of Houston.



Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by her husband, Clair S. Smith Jr. and her brother, William "Hoyle" Hughes of Malvern, Arkansas.



The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 am on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at First United Methodist Church of Shreveport in the Couch Parlor followed by a memorial service at 11:00 am in Couch Chapel. Officiating will be Dr. Pat Day.



In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the Lewy Body Dementia Association at lbda.org.