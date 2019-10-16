Services
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Shreveport
1815 Marshall Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
(318) 222-0348
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
Myrtle Sparks Swindle


1930 - 2019
Myrtle Sparks Swindle Obituary
Myrtle Sparks Swindle

Shreveport, LA - A memorial service honoring the life of Myrtle Sparks Swindle will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 1815 Marshall Street, Shreveport, Louisiana. Visitation with the family will be held prior to the service at 10:00 a.m. Officiating the service will be Pastor Dennis Sims of Ellerbe Baptist Church.

Myrtle Sparks Swindle was born November 5, 1930 to Loyd and Mattie Pierce in Ruston, Louisiana and passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019 in Shreveport.

Myrtle loved to quilt. She left a legacy of beautiful quilts to her children, grandchildren and brothers. She loved life- a square dancer, a wonderful cook, a gifted seamstress, an avid reader and a community volunteer. She was a gentle, kind, and loving mother and grandmother who was very devoted to her family. She will be greatly missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Michael Sparks; two brothers, Edwin and Junior Pierce; father of her children, I.D. Sparks and her second husband, Ulas Swindle.

She is survived by daughters, Cindy Guier and husband, Steve, and Claudia LeFort and husband, Dan; brother, Jimmy Pierce and wife, Linda; six grandchildren, Heather, Amber, Chris, Holly, Alexis and Elissa and thirteen great-grandchildren.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Mary Jones, Myrtle's dear friend and caregiver.
Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
Remember
