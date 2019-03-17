|
|
Nan Levy
Alpharetta - Nan Frankel Levy passed away peacefully Friday, March 8, 2019, in her home in Atlanta, Georgia. She was surrounded by her husband, daughters and other family members.
Nan was born in Atlanta, Georgia on April 12, 1930. She was a graduate from NAPS High School and Stephens College. After she and her husband, Joe, were married, they moved to Shreveport, Louisiana. In Shreveport, Nan was an active member of the B'nai Zion Temple Congregation. She was president of the National Council of Jewish Women and president of the Sisterhood. Nan helped found Tasty Bakeries with her husband, Joe. She was extremely involved in her volunteer work at Highland Hospital and Schumpert Hospital. Nine years ago, Nan and Joe decided to move back to their hometown of Atlanta and chose to reside at Atria Retirement Community where Nan served as the hospitality chairwoman. She loved meeting new people and hearing all about their lives and interests. Most of all, she loved her family. She adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and they loved their "Nana" dearly.
Nan is survived by her husband of almost 69 years, Harry Joseph Levy, her two daughters, Linda Levy Bachrack of Washington, D.C., and Abbie Levy of Atlanta. She has four granddaughters: Jenny Coleman (Eddy), Emily Dunlap (Todd), Mary-Brennan Minarovych, Mary-Alice Rice (Chris) and two grandsons: Marcus Bachrack (Jennifer) and Matthew Bachrack (Kathrin). Nan was blessed to have 10 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be made to the or in her honor.
Published in Shreveport Times on Mar. 17, 2019