Nancy Ann Grogan Naremore



Shreveport - At 68 years young, Nancy Ann Grogan Naremore, affectionately known her whole life by family and friends as Pistol, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019, from a lengthy battle with breast cancer. Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019, from 10 until 11 am at Osborn Funeral Home. Graveside services will begin at 11:15 am at Forest Park Cemetery, St. Vincent Ave. Officiating will be Father Karl Daigle of St. Jude Catholic Church.



Nancy was born and raised in Shreveport. She was a graduate of C.E. Byrd High School and a member of the National Honor Society. Pistol attended LSU where she was a member at Delta Gamma and later attended the University of New Mexico. Pistol was known for her brains, her beauty and her sweet gentle soul. You knew you were special if you were called baby, honey or darling. Pistol always wore a smile, never complained, and spoke from her heart. She was the most selfless and giving mom, NayNay, daughter, sister, aunt and friend.



Nancy was employed with CADA as the CFO for over 27 years. She loved CADA, the staff and the clients with her whole heart. Pistol had a true passion for helping others in need and never hesitated to jump in to help. Nancy was recognized on October 10, 2006 by the State of Louisiana House of Representatives for her outstanding accomplishments and singular contributions to CADA.



Pistol loved nothing more than being with her entire family but the time she spent with her grandchildren was her most precious and treasured. Pistol was famous for her cooking, going to the beach Hurricane Grogan Style, photographing her family, or watching her beloved LSU Tigers. One of the last things she said was LSU was going to beat Bama this year.



Waiting on Pistol's arrival: granddaughter, Caroline Murrell; brother, Martin J. Grogan III; and her father, Martin J. Grogan II. Left to cherish her memory are: daughter, Heather Katz and husband, Jeffrey of Bethesda, Maryland; daughter, Marti Murrell and husband, Val of Shreveport, Louisiana; son, Stephen Naremore and wife, Lori of Alexandria, Louisiana; grandchildren, Austin, Carli, Liliana and Kyra Katz Tanner, Sarah Katherine and Jack Martin Murrell, and Hudson and Hayes Naremore; mother, Nan Grogan; brother, Gary Grogan and wife, Cindy of Shreveport; favorite ex-husband, Dan Naremore; sister-in-law, Paula Hoge of Shreveport; nieces, Rebecca Modica, Courtney Revett, Kathryn Kilpatrick, and Noelle Gibson; and nephews, David Hoge and Jonathan Grogan.



Nancy leaves behind a huge extended family who will miss her tremendously. She was often the mother and grandmother to her nieces, nephews and their families. Her adored, cherished friends and lifelong friends, Judy Durham, Martha Anne Dickson Bigler and Susie Clark; cousin, Beth Autrey; and sister-in-law, Cindy Grogan. They shared countless hours of love and laughter.



Pallbearers will be David Hoge, Jonathan Grogan, Jerry "JB" Bryant, Andrew Teekell, James "Jimbo" West, Bill Edmiston and Bill Rose.



Honorary Pallbearers will be the staff and clients of CADA.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to CADA 2000 Fairfield Shreveport, LA 71101.



The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the following: Lance Tucker, Dr. Dwahan, Lauren Scheffy, Amy Farmer and the entire Highland Oncology Clinic as well as the 3rd floor CPCU nursing staff at Highland Hospital. Published in Shreveport Times from June 28 to June 30, 2019