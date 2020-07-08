1/1
Nancy Christner
1929 - 2020
Nancy Christner

Bossier - Mrs. Nancy Christner, 86, of Bossier City passed away peacefully at home Friday, July 3, 2020.

Services in her honor will be held at 2 PM on Sunday, July 12, within the Mausoleum of Hill Crest Memorial Park, Haughton, LA for family.

Nancy was born on May 7, 1934 to the proud parents Thomaso and Jennie Crisafi in Rockwood, Pennsylvania. She was raised in Rockwood, having graduated from Rockwood High School. Just prior to her 21st birthday, Nancy married Fred Christner. In addition to being a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she worked many years for JC Penney as a Quality Service Supervisor. She had quite the 'Green-Thumb' as she grew flowers both indoors and out. She loved being surrounded by all of her children and grandchildren on vacations and holidays.

Nancy traveled extensively in Europe while Fred was stationed in England and Norway. She spent 2 years in the Philippines and many years at numerous bases stateside. She was always an exceptional military wife who handled the family affairs effortlessly when Fred was away.

Preceding Mrs. Christner in death are: her parents, Thomaso Crisafi and Jennie Pagliaro Crisafi, brothers Patsy Crisafi and John Crisafi, and sisters Grace Brant and Jennie Brant.

Left to cherish her memory are: her husband of 65 years, Fred Christner; son Steve & Susan Christner, son Eric & Beth Christner; daughter Lori & Mike Davis; grandchildren: Jennifer & Ryan Duncan, Chris Davis, Matthew Davis, Rachel & Michael Howard, Jason & Alex Christner, John Paul Christner, Kathryn Christner, Andrew Christner, Anna Christner, and Caroline Christner; and great-grandchildren: Madeline Duncan, Sophia Duncan; and her sister Mary Ercole.

Christus Hospice did an excellent service taking care of Nancy. Leslie and Valarie were especially kind and helpful.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting charitable donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memphis, TN in Nancy's honor.






Published in Shreveport Times from Jul. 8 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
