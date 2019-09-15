|
Nancy Colvin Emerson
Shreveport - Funeral services will be held for Mrs. Nancy Colvin Emerson, 88, at First Baptist Church, 406 W. Main Street in Homer, LA, on Monday, September 16, 2019, at 11:00 A.M., with Rev. Brian Thurman, officiating. Interment will be at Arlington Cemetery in Homer. The family will receive friends at the church from 9:30-11 A.M., prior to the service.
Mrs. Emerson was born February 22, 1931, in Unionville, LA, to Ruel and Arma Mabry Colvin. She entered into rest on Thursday, September 12, 2019, in Shreveport, LA. Mrs. Emerson, "Grancy" as she was lovingly known by her grandchildren and their friends, was married to George Emerson in 1953, and moved to Homer where they raised three children and owned Emerson Oil Company. After 47 years of marriage, she was preceded in death by her husband who passed in 2000. She was also preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, Charles Ruel Colvin, Joel Allen Colvin, and John Kent Colvin and two sisters, Mary Colvin Gray and twin, Cathryn Emerson.
Left to cherish her memory is her son, George W. Emerson, Jr., and wife Karen of Homer; two daughters, Polly Scurlock and husband Ted and Milly Talbot and husband Jimmie, all of Shreveport; ten grandchildren, Cathy Emerson, Rhianna Bolen and husband Jonathan, Bryan Emerson, Kelsey McElderry and husband Adam, Jessica Call and husband Danny, Shanna Valentine and husband Robby, Clint Scurlock, Rachel Talbot, Chad Talbot and wife Mary, and Katie Dubreuil and husband Matthew; seven great-grandchildren, Bryce, Dylan, and Reed Call, Beckett and Cayden Valentine, and Asa and Nash Bolen; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Honoring Mrs. Emerson as pallbearers will be her nephews, Chris Colvin, Steve Colvin, Bob Colvin, Don Emerson, Allen Emerson, and Justin Emerson.
The Emerson family would like to send a special "Thank You," to the amazing staff at Azalea Estates for taking such good care of her over the last eight years. Azalea became home and the staff became like family. Also, the family would like to send a special "Thank You," to the staff at Willis-Knighton North, especially the wonderful nurses that took such great care of her at 2 North. In addition, an extra special "Thank You," to Tanya and Marie for the extra hand holding during the night shift.
In lieu of flowers honoring Mrs. Emerson, her family suggests memorials be made to First Baptist Church, 406 W. Main Street, Homer, LA 71040.
Published in Shreveport Times on Sept. 15, 2019