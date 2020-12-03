Nancy J. Dowell
Hot Springs - Nancy J. Dowell, 83, of Hot Springs, Arkansas, passed away November 29, 2020. She was born November 23, 1937, to James Pope and Eleanor Josephine (Arkle) Price. Nancy was born and raised in Shreveport, Louisiana. She graduated from Byrd High School in Shreveport and Louisiana Tech in Ruston with a Bachelor's degree in accounting and later became a CPA in Shreveport.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Barbara Lashley.
Survivors include her loving husband of over 50 years, Guy Dowell of Hot Springs; sister-in-law, Sarah Griffin of Shreveport, Louisiana; one niece; and three nephews.
A gathering of family and friends will be 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Caruth-Hale Funeral Home.
Online condolences at www.caruth-hale.com
