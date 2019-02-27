|
|
Nancy Jeanne Dugan
Arlington, Tx - Nancy Jeanne Sellman Jerome Dugan, beloved wife of James E. Dugan, formerly of Sibley/Lake Bistineau, passed away on February 23, 2019.
A memorial service will be held on March 8, 2019 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, in Arlington. Interment will be at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery at a later date.
Nancy was born February 11, 1932, in Waco, TX, to Collis Fred and Marguerite Sellman. She was the oldest of five (Collis Dixon, Robert Payne, Virginia Sue, and John McAnally, all preceded her in death).
Nancy taught high school English in Michigan, Ohio, and several schools in Texas. In 1968, Nancy was offered a position with the Mansfield Independent School District to teach high school English and to establish a journalism department, and remained with the district until her retirement in 1994.
She married James Edward (Jim) Dugan in August 1981, and together they welcomed four grandchildren (Adriane Mae Crimmins, Theodore Patrick Crimmins, Margaret Lauren Piepenburg, and Carly Eliza Piepenburg, and great-grandson Carter James Mielke) into the family. Jim and Nancy were active members of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Arlington. In their spare time, Nancy and Jim enjoyed traveling in New Mexico and Colorado.
Published in Shreveport Times on Feb. 27, 2019