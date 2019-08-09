|
Nancy Markell
Shreveport - Nancy Grey Ayscue Markell, 77, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019, at Heritage Manor Stratmore Nursing Home in Shreveport, Louisiana. She was born November 9, 1941 in North Carolina. She was the daughter of Kenneth Welch Ayscue and Elizabeth Peoples Ayscue. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Jack Wilford Markell.
She was a graduate of Smithfield High School in Smithfield, NC. She earned her degree in nursing from Parkview School of Nursing in Rocky Mount, NC and earned a Bachelor's degree in Health Care Management from Pfeiffer University in Charlotte, NC. She was a Registered Nurse for over 40 years.
She was a devoted member of Central United Methodist Church in Monroe, NC, where she served on many committees and was a Stephen Minister.
She leaves behind her only child, Maria Markell Schmelz; three grandchildren, Macy Elizabeth Schmelz, Lola Jane Schmelz and Seth Lennon Schmelz; 4 siblings, Judy Ayscue Swarthout (Ron), Kaye Ayscue Ormsby (Ed), Beth Ayscue Thomas (Butch) and Kenneth Ayscue (Rosinha); several cousins and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Heritage Manor Stratmore Nursing Home for the wonderful care that Mrs. Markell has been receiving there since 2014.
A memorial service will be held 11:00am, Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Forest Park Funeral Home, 1201 Louisiana Ave, Shreveport.
Published in Shreveport Times on Aug. 9, 2019