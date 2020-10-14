Nancy RoachMinden - Funeral services for Nancy Jacqueline McKinney Roach will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Minden, Louisiana. Interment will follow at West Lake Baptist Church Cemetery, Doyline, Louisiana. The family will receive friends from 9:00 a.m. until service time.Nancy was born October 27, 1935 in Mt. Pleasant, Texas. She entered into rest on October 13, 2020 in Bossier City, Louisiana. Nancy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was always working to help provide for her family. Nancy enjoyed fishing with her husband, C.E. "Scooter" Roach. Everyone loved to hear Nancy sing.Nancy is preceded by her father Harold McKinney, mother Nettie McKinney Blalock, stepfather Hollis Blalock, husband C.E. "Scooter" Roach, and grandson Chad E. Roach.She is survived by her sister, Julia Darlene Ulmer; daughters Hollie J. Hinkie (Thomas), Julia A. Ball (Richard), and Angelia J. Fletcher (Melvin), by son Gene Roach (Mary), by 10 grandchildren, and 16 great grandchildren.Pallbearers will be Jimmy Roach, Nick Schaefer, Kyle Jerner, Frank Sparano, Austin Prickett, and Jacob Prickett. Honorary pallbearers will be James Roach and Wes Lites.