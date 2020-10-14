1/1
Nancy Roach
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Roach

Minden - Funeral services for Nancy Jacqueline McKinney Roach will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Minden, Louisiana. Interment will follow at West Lake Baptist Church Cemetery, Doyline, Louisiana. The family will receive friends from 9:00 a.m. until service time.

Nancy was born October 27, 1935 in Mt. Pleasant, Texas. She entered into rest on October 13, 2020 in Bossier City, Louisiana. Nancy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was always working to help provide for her family. Nancy enjoyed fishing with her husband, C.E. "Scooter" Roach. Everyone loved to hear Nancy sing.

Nancy is preceded by her father Harold McKinney, mother Nettie McKinney Blalock, stepfather Hollis Blalock, husband C.E. "Scooter" Roach, and grandson Chad E. Roach.

She is survived by her sister, Julia Darlene Ulmer; daughters Hollie J. Hinkie (Thomas), Julia A. Ball (Richard), and Angelia J. Fletcher (Melvin), by son Gene Roach (Mary), by 10 grandchildren, and 16 great grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Jimmy Roach, Nick Schaefer, Kyle Jerner, Frank Sparano, Austin Prickett, and Jacob Prickett. Honorary pallbearers will be James Roach and Wes Lites.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Rose-Neath Funeral Home - Minden
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Rose-Neath Funeral Home - Minden
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rose-Neath Funeral Home - Minden
211 Murrell Street
Minden, LA 71055
318-377-3412
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rose-Neath Funeral Home - Minden

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved