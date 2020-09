Naomi Pearl KanallakanShreveport - Naomi P. Kanallakan passed away after a long illness in Shreveport, LA on September 17, 2020. She was born on December 6, 1945. She was an active member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and Noel Memorial United Methodist Church.Naomi was preceded in death by her mother Naomi Pearl Kanallakan and father William Edward Kanallakan. She is survived by her step sister Kathryn Kanallakan of Arizona. She will be cremated. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Noel Memorial United Methodist Church.