Nelda Johnson
Shreveport - Nelda Rhea McCleese Johnson, 92, passed away on Friday July 12, 2019. She was born October 17, 1926 in Huntsville, TX to Frank and Fannie McCleese. She was an entrepreneur, owning and running several successful small businesses in the Shreveport area. She enjoyed attending church and loved spending time with her family. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Renee Berry and husband, Tracy and Sherry Fleming and husband, Mike; 7 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren; and a great great grandchild. She is preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Johnson; and son, Ronald Johnson.
A graveside service for Nelda will be held Monday, July 15, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home with Bro. Bill Kincaid officiating the service. Honoring her as pallbearers will be Chad Blankenship, Lee Blankenship, Bubba Blankenship, John Michael Fleming, Brandon Fleming and Kevin Dean.
The family would like to give special thanks to Trinity Home Health Services and to all the doctors, who cared for Ms. Nelda.
In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Baptist Tabernacle building fund in honor of Nelda, who loved her church dearly.
Published in Shreveport Times on July 14, 2019