Services
Centuries Memorial Funeral Home
8801 Mansfield Road
Shreveport, LA 71108
(318) 686-4334
Graveside service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Centuries Memorial Funeral Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Nelda Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nelda Johnson


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nelda Johnson Obituary
Nelda Johnson

Shreveport - Nelda Rhea McCleese Johnson, 92, passed away on Friday July 12, 2019. She was born October 17, 1926 in Huntsville, TX to Frank and Fannie McCleese. She was an entrepreneur, owning and running several successful small businesses in the Shreveport area. She enjoyed attending church and loved spending time with her family. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Renee Berry and husband, Tracy and Sherry Fleming and husband, Mike; 7 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren; and a great great grandchild. She is preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Johnson; and son, Ronald Johnson.

A graveside service for Nelda will be held Monday, July 15, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home with Bro. Bill Kincaid officiating the service. Honoring her as pallbearers will be Chad Blankenship, Lee Blankenship, Bubba Blankenship, John Michael Fleming, Brandon Fleming and Kevin Dean.

The family would like to give special thanks to Trinity Home Health Services and to all the doctors, who cared for Ms. Nelda.

In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Baptist Tabernacle building fund in honor of Nelda, who loved her church dearly.
Published in Shreveport Times on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now