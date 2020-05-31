Nell SeegerShreveport - Nell Peak Seeger, 93, joined the love of her life and entered into the presence of her Lord on Saturday, May 30, 2020.A memorial service will be held Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Woodridge Baptist Church in Shreveport, LA. Officiating will be Rev. B. J. McCurdy, and assisted by Rev. Chuck McInturf. Graveside services will be Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the Stevens Cemetery in Mira, LA. Friends may visit Tuesday, June 2, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the Rose-Neath Funeral Home, Southside Chapel in Shreveport.Nell was born September 9, 1926 in Hosston, LA, the daughter of William and Kate Allen Peak. She passed away at her home surrounded by her family.She was preceded in death by the love of her life, husband of 69 years, Tom Seeger; her parents, two baby sisters and her son-in-law Marvin McNease.Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Tommie McNease, Judy Haralson (Dave) and Melody McCurdy (Jerry); 8 grandchildren, 19 Great Grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren and her brother, Lee Royce Peak (Shirley).In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the building fund or World Missions Fund at Woodridge Baptist Church, 850 E. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop , Shreveport, LA 71106