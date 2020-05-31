Nell Seeger
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nell Seeger

Shreveport - Nell Peak Seeger, 93, joined the love of her life and entered into the presence of her Lord on Saturday, May 30, 2020.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Woodridge Baptist Church in Shreveport, LA. Officiating will be Rev. B. J. McCurdy, and assisted by Rev. Chuck McInturf. Graveside services will be Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the Stevens Cemetery in Mira, LA. Friends may visit Tuesday, June 2, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the Rose-Neath Funeral Home, Southside Chapel in Shreveport.

Nell was born September 9, 1926 in Hosston, LA, the daughter of William and Kate Allen Peak. She passed away at her home surrounded by her family.

She was preceded in death by the love of her life, husband of 69 years, Tom Seeger; her parents, two baby sisters and her son-in-law Marvin McNease.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Tommie McNease, Judy Haralson (Dave) and Melody McCurdy (Jerry); 8 grandchildren, 19 Great Grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren and her brother, Lee Royce Peak (Shirley).

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the building fund or World Missions Fund at Woodridge Baptist Church, 850 E. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop , Shreveport, LA 71106






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shreveport Times from May 31 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rose-Neath Funeral Homes Inc.
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA 71118
(318) 687-1256
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved