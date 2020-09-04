1/1
Nellie Law
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nellie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nellie Law

Florien - Nellie (Nell) Rice Law was born on February 25, 1923 to I. J. and Mary Rice in Fisher, Louisiana. She was the baby of seven children. Nell grew up in Florien from age seven and graduated from Florien High School. She was, according to her father and siblings, a precocious child who enjoyed conversations about topical events with adults. Nell was career oriented and spent time in Oregon and Houston working at various jobs before returning to Florien to marry a charming and handsome fellow, J. W. "Dub" Law. A love and partnership that lasted 62 years. Nell began working at Fort Polk in the early 1960's and retired after years of service and many promotions. She enjoyed the professional challenges of her job as part of the logistics team that secured transportation, not only for soldiers who were trained and deployed from Fort Polk, but also their families. Nell had strong convictions about her faith, her family, and her country. She was well-read and enjoyed spirited discussions. Her favorite subjects were government, politics and the economy and she rarely lost, or admitted losing, debates on those topics.

Nell was a proud mother of five children, all of whom earned college degrees and became very successful in their chosen fields. She was very proud of her children and eleven grandchildren and didn't miss opportunities to share that with others.

After Dub passed away, Nell continued to live in her home alone for three years, then she moved to Shreveport and became a resident of The Glen. Leaving Florien was not an easy decision for Nell because of her connections to the community and her commitment to Ebenezer Baptist Church and the people with whom she worshipped. She served as Treasurer of the church, a role that was very important to her. In all situations, she was a fierce advocate for her faith, her church, her family and her friends.

Nell is preceded in death by her parents, all of her siblings; Ahline Salter, Eula Lee Connor, Gertha Morris, Blanche Carroll, George Rice and Fred Rice; husband, J. W. Law, two sons Dr. David Law and John Law, son-in-law Ricky Evans, daughter-in-law Ann Law, grandson Richard Evans, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Nell is survived by her daughters, Rachel Evans, Janie Anthony, and Jill Warner; two sons-in-law Dr. Dennis Warner and Dr. David Anthony; daughter-in-law Beverly Stewart Law; ten grandchildren: Toni Evans and husband Brad Dudley; Teri Evans; Victoria Law; Chad Law and wife Missy; Susan Law; Derek Anthony and wife Ashley; Jared Anthony and wife Sarah; Eric Taylor, Christin Taylor Oliver and husband Stuart; and Julie Taylor Vogt and husband Harrison; fifteen great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Nell Law would certainly want to acknowledge the tireless efforts of her caregivers and the greatly appreciated visits by her family members, friends, and pastor. She loved having visitors at The Glen who had shared memories of Florien and Ebenezer Baptist Church.

A graveside service will be held at Ebenezer Baptist Church at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 5,2020. The family request everyone wear a mask and observe all Covid guidelines.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations honoring Nell Law's life to the general fund or cemetery fund of Ebenezer Baptist Church.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shreveport Times from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Shreveport Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved