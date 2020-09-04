Nellie Law

Nellie LawFlorien - Nellie (Nell) Rice Law was born on February 25, 1923 to I. J. and Mary Rice in Fisher, Louisiana. She was the baby of seven children. Nell grew up in Florien from age seven and graduated from Florien High School. She was, according to her father and siblings, a precocious child who enjoyed conversations about topical events with adults. Nell was career oriented and spent time in Oregon and Houston working at various jobs before returning to Florien to marry a charming and handsome fellow, J. W. "Dub" Law. A love and partnership that lasted 62 years. Nell began working at Fort Polk in the early 1960's and retired after years of service and many promotions. She enjoyed the professional challenges of her job as part of the logistics team that secured transportation, not only for soldiers who were trained and deployed from Fort Polk, but also their families. Nell had strong convictions about her faith, her family, and her country. She was well-read and enjoyed spirited discussions. Her favorite subjects were government, politics and the economy and she rarely lost, or admitted losing, debates on those topics.Nell was a proud mother of five children, all of whom earned college degrees and became very successful in their chosen fields. She was very proud of her children and eleven grandchildren and didn't miss opportunities to share that with others.After Dub passed away, Nell continued to live in her home alone for three years, then she moved to Shreveport and became a resident of The Glen. Leaving Florien was not an easy decision for Nell because of her connections to the community and her commitment to Ebenezer Baptist Church and the people with whom she worshipped. She served as Treasurer of the church, a role that was very important to her. In all situations, she was a fierce advocate for her faith, her church, her family and her friends.Nell is preceded in death by her parents, all of her siblings; Ahline Salter, Eula Lee Connor, Gertha Morris, Blanche Carroll, George Rice and Fred Rice; husband, J. W. Law, two sons Dr. David Law and John Law, son-in-law Ricky Evans, daughter-in-law Ann Law, grandson Richard Evans, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.Nell is survived by her daughters, Rachel Evans, Janie Anthony, and Jill Warner; two sons-in-law Dr. Dennis Warner and Dr. David Anthony; daughter-in-law Beverly Stewart Law; ten grandchildren: Toni Evans and husband Brad Dudley; Teri Evans; Victoria Law; Chad Law and wife Missy; Susan Law; Derek Anthony and wife Ashley; Jared Anthony and wife Sarah; Eric Taylor, Christin Taylor Oliver and husband Stuart; and Julie Taylor Vogt and husband Harrison; fifteen great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.Nell Law would certainly want to acknowledge the tireless efforts of her caregivers and the greatly appreciated visits by her family members, friends, and pastor. She loved having visitors at The Glen who had shared memories of Florien and Ebenezer Baptist Church.A graveside service will be held at Ebenezer Baptist Church at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 5,2020. The family request everyone wear a mask and observe all Covid guidelines.In lieu of flowers, please make donations honoring Nell Law's life to the general fund or cemetery fund of Ebenezer Baptist Church.