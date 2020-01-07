Services
Rose-Neath Funeral Home - Minden
211 Murrell Street
Minden, LA 71055
318-377-3412
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rose-Neath Funeral Home - Minden
211 Murrell Street
Minden, LA 71055
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Doyline, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Neva Irion
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Neva Jean Irion


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Neva Jean Irion Obituary
Neva Jean Irion

Doyline - Funeral services for Neva "Jean" Irion will be held Thursday, January 9, 2019 at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church Doyline with Rev. Paul Pearson officiating. Interment will follow at Doyline Cemetery in Doyline Louisiana under the direction of Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Minden, Louisiana. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, January 8, 2019 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Minden, Louisiana.

Neva was born September 25, 1932 in Kinder, Louisiana and entered into rest January 7, 2020 in Minden, Louisiana.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mac and Pauline Lafargue husband William Benton Irion, Sr, sister, Gertrude S. Brown, and brothers, Charles M. "Cooney" Lafargue and Rodrick J. Lafargue.

She is survived by her sons, William Benton Irion, Jr. of Doyline, Mark Alan Irion of Doyline and Scott Bennett Irion and wife Bonnie of Blanchard, daughters, Lynette Faye Thibodeaux and Ed Barham of Shreveport, Marla Adele Bardwell of Doyline, Valorie Dolores Hunt and husband David of Doyline, sisters, Ada Belle Davis and husband Billy of Welsh, Mackie Poe of Deridder, nine grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren.
Published in Shreveport Times from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Neva's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Rose-Neath Funeral Home - Minden
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rose-Neath Funeral Home - Minden
Download Now