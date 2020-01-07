|
Neva Jean Irion
Doyline - Funeral services for Neva "Jean" Irion will be held Thursday, January 9, 2019 at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church Doyline with Rev. Paul Pearson officiating. Interment will follow at Doyline Cemetery in Doyline Louisiana under the direction of Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Minden, Louisiana. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, January 8, 2019 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Minden, Louisiana.
Neva was born September 25, 1932 in Kinder, Louisiana and entered into rest January 7, 2020 in Minden, Louisiana.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mac and Pauline Lafargue husband William Benton Irion, Sr, sister, Gertrude S. Brown, and brothers, Charles M. "Cooney" Lafargue and Rodrick J. Lafargue.
She is survived by her sons, William Benton Irion, Jr. of Doyline, Mark Alan Irion of Doyline and Scott Bennett Irion and wife Bonnie of Blanchard, daughters, Lynette Faye Thibodeaux and Ed Barham of Shreveport, Marla Adele Bardwell of Doyline, Valorie Dolores Hunt and husband David of Doyline, sisters, Ada Belle Davis and husband Billy of Welsh, Mackie Poe of Deridder, nine grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren.
Published in Shreveport Times from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020