Nora Faye English Connell
Grand Cane, LA - Nora Faye English Connell of Grand Cane, Louisiana passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019 after a lengthy battle with cancer at Colonial Oaks in Bossier City, La. She was born on June 18, 1937 in the Lula Community in Desoto Parish, La.
Nora Faye met the love of her life, Jack G. Connell at Nabors Trailers in Mansfield where she worked in the office and Jack was a truck driver for many years. Together they raised Simmental cattle and sold calves to 4-H children who won numerous awards at the Louisiana State Fair. Even after Jack's death she loved working and taking care of their cows every day.
Nora's last employment was as a bookkeeper with her family at English Auto Parts and Wrecker Service in Mansfield. Nora was fondly referred to as "Aunt Nora Faye" by most everyone and famous for her homemade brownies which were the favorites of the Men's Coffee Bunch at work.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, Clara and Hollis English and husband, Jack G. Connell and brother, Travis English and sister in law, Hilda English. Nora is survived by her daughters, Jeanne Connell of West Monroe, La and Jacklyn Connell Maines, husband Stewart and grandsons, Matthew and Adam Maines and brother, Don Ray English and sister in law, Joyce along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family would like to thank Dr. James Jackson and his amazing staff and the wonderful staff at the Feist-Weiller Cancer Center both located in Shreveport, La.
A graveside service will be at the Smyrna Cemetery on Hwy 3015 in the Smyrna Community outside of Grand Cane, La on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 3:00 pm.
Donations can be made in honor of her memory to Smyrna Cemetery, P.O. Box 2, Grand Cane, LA 71032.
Published in Shreveport Times from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2019