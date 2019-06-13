Services
Heavenly Gates Funeral Home
1339 Jewell Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
318-222-8010
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Harvest Temple COGIC
1633 Benton Rd
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Harvest Temple COGIC
1633 Benton Rd.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Norce Sneed
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norce Sneed Jr.


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Norce Sneed Jr. Obituary
Mr. Norce Sneed, Jr.

Bossier - Celebration of life services for Mr. Norce Sneed, Jr., 71, will be 11 a.m., Friday, June 14, 2019 at Harvest Temple COGIC, 1633 Benton Rd. Apostle Billy Dorsey, Sr. officiating. Interment will follow at Northwest La. Veteran's Cemetery, Keithville, La. Family visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Harvest Temple.

Mr. Sneed entered into eternal rest on June 7, 2019 after a brief illness.

He is survived by his wife; Rosemary Sneed, 3 sons, 3 daughters, 4 sisters, 2 brothers, 23 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, 5 aunts, 4 uncles, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Special thanks to Hill Cross Hospice, Heavenly Gates, Overton Brooks VA, Harvest Temple COGIC, and Rose of Sharon Family Church.
Published in Shreveport Times on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now