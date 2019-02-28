Services
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Shreveport
1815 Marshall Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
(318) 222-0348
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Blanchard, LA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Blanchard, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma McNeal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Emma McNeal


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Norma Emma McNeal Obituary
Norma Emma McNeal

Blanchard, LA - Celebrating the life of Norma Emma McNeal, 97, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, March 1, 2019, at First Baptist Church, Blanchard, LA. Officiating will be Bro. Doug Allen assisted by, Bro. Dale Sauls. Interment will be at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Blanchard, LA. The family will receive friends Friday from 9:00 a.m. until service time at the church.

Norma was born May 26, 1921, in New Athens, Illinois to Mr. and Mrs. Schenke and passed away February 26, 2019, in Bossier City, LA. She was a loving wife, mother and friend to many and will be missed greatly. She was a member of First Baptist Church Blanchard, where she was very active, and had a great love and appreciation for all the people there.

Preceding Norma in death were her parents, her husband, Virgil McNeal, sister, Helen Mueller, son-in-law, Roy Carter, and niece, Rose Kroesen. Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Nancy L. Gephardt of Blanchard, LA and Carol G. Carter of Marshall, TX; niece, Roberta Mund of Missouri; step-niece, Jackie Browning of Florida; and step-nephew, Freddie Mueller of Illinois.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the Doctors and staff at Promise Hospital Bossier for their care and support.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 201 Attaway St. Blanchard, LA.
Published in Shreveport Times on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Shreveport
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Shreveport
Download Now