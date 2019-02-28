Norma Emma McNeal



Blanchard, LA - Celebrating the life of Norma Emma McNeal, 97, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, March 1, 2019, at First Baptist Church, Blanchard, LA. Officiating will be Bro. Doug Allen assisted by, Bro. Dale Sauls. Interment will be at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Blanchard, LA. The family will receive friends Friday from 9:00 a.m. until service time at the church.



Norma was born May 26, 1921, in New Athens, Illinois to Mr. and Mrs. Schenke and passed away February 26, 2019, in Bossier City, LA. She was a loving wife, mother and friend to many and will be missed greatly. She was a member of First Baptist Church Blanchard, where she was very active, and had a great love and appreciation for all the people there.



Preceding Norma in death were her parents, her husband, Virgil McNeal, sister, Helen Mueller, son-in-law, Roy Carter, and niece, Rose Kroesen. Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Nancy L. Gephardt of Blanchard, LA and Carol G. Carter of Marshall, TX; niece, Roberta Mund of Missouri; step-niece, Jackie Browning of Florida; and step-nephew, Freddie Mueller of Illinois.



The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the Doctors and staff at Promise Hospital Bossier for their care and support.



Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 201 Attaway St. Blanchard, LA. Published in Shreveport Times on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary