Norma Hardin Lafitte
Bossier City - Norma Anita Hardin Lafitte peacefully passed on from her earthly life, and went to be with the Lord, on Friday, June 19th, 2020. She was born on March 11, 1922, in Mansfield, Louisiana. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother to those who cherished her most.

Mrs. Lafitte was a devout Christian and loved going to church, even when her hearing became impaired and she was unable to hear the sermons. She was a charter member of Asbury United Methodist Church in Bossier, and later enjoyed membership at Glenview Gardens Church. "Nanny/Grammy" made many memories with her grandchildren as they grew up, she loved traveling to the mountains, and she loved the LSU Tigers.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph W. Hardin and Maude Harris Hardin; her husband of 56 years, Carl D. Lafitte; one sister, Marjorie Roper; one son, Barry Stephen Lafitte; and one granddaughter, Rachel Connell Pilcher.

She is survived by two daughters; Carolyn Blackall, and husband Troy; Carliss Pierce, and husband Michael; daughter-in-law, Eileen Lafitte; 8 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren, and numerous other extended family members.

Pallbearers will be Brian Connell, Jeremy Smith, Jamie Mangus, Ben Hammett, Steven Pilcher, and Tristan Maggio. Honorary pallbearers are Jeff Lafitte, Jacob Lafitte, Bryson Connell, Hunter Smith, Joshua Lafitte, Cooper Smith, Cullen Mangus and Russell Roper.

Due to the CoVid-19 pandemic, there will be a private family graveside service on Monday, June 29, 2020 at Hillcrest Cemetery Mausoleum.

The family would like to thank Dr. John Brady for his many years of caring for Norma, Carl, and family. The family would also like to thank the staff at Colonial Oaks for their constant, compassionate care of our mother, especially Tremendous, Peaches, Shay, and Pauline who are very dear to our hearts. We would also like to thank our nurse from Regional Hospice, Kate. The heartfelt prayers of friends over the years are deeply appreciated. In lieu of flowers, the family requests the memorials be sent to Proverbs 31:20 Ministries, 326 Myers Road, Bossier City, La 71111, or Grieving Parents Share Hope at www.GPShope.org.






Published in Shreveport Times from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.
