Norma Marie Lasiter WilliamsNorma Marie Lasiter Williams was born on March 5, 1934 in Shreveport, LA to Joe Tillman Lasiter and Thula Burns Lasiter. She entered into eternal rest on June 24, 2020.She is preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband of sixty-years, James "Jack" Chambers Williams III; and sister, Jean Caldwell.Norma was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother "Banny", great-grandmother and friend. Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Amy Hood King (Freddie) and Victoria Williams; sister, Jo Hamner (Jim); brother, Robert Lasiter; grandchildren, Allison Hood and Grant Hood; great-grandchildren, Gavin Hood, Abigail Hood, Fidencio "Enzo" Guadagnoli-Hood; as well as many other precious family members and friends.Norma was a lifelong resident of Shreveport graduating from Fair Park High School. Of course, nothing can express the beauty, style and true grit that our special Mother had. The glamour girl that came into being, who bought the first car in her family without knowing how to drive, marrying the best looking man she had ever seen, having a set of twin girls within the first year of marriage and hitting life and activities with her family full speed.She and Jack built a beautiful home on their farm where she nurtured her family, pets (especially her loving companion, Sadie) and gardens. She and Jack were longtime active members of Emmanuel Baptist Church. They also enjoyed the fellowship of many organizations in which they were involved to include Panola-Harrison Rural Electric and North Louisiana Farm Bureau. They loved to travel and entertain, enjoying many cherished times with family and friends.A special thank's to Betty, Taren, Lisa, Danielle, Erika and Brian at Village Health Care at The Glen for their dedication and loving care.Due to current pandemic environment a private graveside service will be held for immediate family only. Burial will be at Providence Baptist Church Cemetery beside her loving husband.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Louisiana Baptist Children's Home or Emmanuel Baptist Church.