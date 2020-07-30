1/1
Norris J. Smith
Mr. Norris J. Smith

Bossier - Graveside service for Mr. Norris J. Smith, 84, will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Hillcrest Cemetery. Pastor Brian Wilson, officiating. Open visitation will be from 1 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, August 3, 2020 at Heavenly Gates.

Mr. Smith entered into eternal rest on July 26, 2020. He was a retired Korea and Vietnam Veteran.

He is survived by his wife; Annie M. Smith, daughter; Dewi Patrice Smith, 1 sister, 2 brothers, a host of relatives and friends.

Special thanks to Northwest La. War Veterans Home and Regional Hospice of Shreveport.






Published in Shreveport Times from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Heavenly Gates Funeral Home
AUG
4
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Hillcrest Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Heavenly Gates Funeral Home
1339 Jewell Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
318-222-8010
