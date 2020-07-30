Mr. Norris J. SmithBossier - Graveside service for Mr. Norris J. Smith, 84, will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Hillcrest Cemetery. Pastor Brian Wilson, officiating. Open visitation will be from 1 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, August 3, 2020 at Heavenly Gates.Mr. Smith entered into eternal rest on July 26, 2020. He was a retired Korea and Vietnam Veteran.He is survived by his wife; Annie M. Smith, daughter; Dewi Patrice Smith, 1 sister, 2 brothers, a host of relatives and friends.Special thanks to Northwest La. War Veterans Home and Regional Hospice of Shreveport.