O. Delton Harrison
Shreveport - Services for longtime Shreveport philanthropist and arts patron, Ollie Delton Harrison, Jr., will begin at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 23, at St. Mark's Episcopal Cathedral. Delton died peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, after a brief illness.
Generous with his entrepreneurial spirit, enthusiasm and clever wit, Delton gave tirelessly to promote education and the arts, primarily in Shreveport, but also in Dallas, New York and Bath, England. He was beloved by family and friends throughout the world and was famous for hosting them in his home, which was always filled with beautiful art, great food, and his devoted pets.
Delton was born May 22, 1931, to Jennie Moore Lane and Ollie Delton Harrison, who introduced him to the love of travel, especially to New York. He graduated from C. E. Byrd High School and earned a degree in history from American University in Washington, D.C. After graduate studies at LSU in Baton Rouge, Delton returned to Shreveport to live and work in the family business, The Harrison Company.
Over the years, he served on the boards of The Shreveport Symphony; The Shreveport Opera where he sang for many years in the chorus; The Shreveport Little Theater; the Shreveport Regional Arts Council, and the Robinson Film Center. He was a founder of The Shreveport Art Guild and Friends of the Meadows Museum; the Red River Revel Arts Festival, and Les Boutiques de Noel, still a fundraiser for The Shreveport Opera Guild. As lifetime chairman of the Shreveport Branch of the English-Speaking Union, he saw it flourish as the largest chapter in the United States.
He served on the advisory board of Feist-Weiller Cancer Center at LSU Health Sciences and as Chairman of the CHRISTUS Foundation Board. A member of the LSUS Foundation, Delton established the O. Delton Harrison, Jr. Endowed Professorship for the Master of Liberal Arts Program. At Centenary, Delton served on the Board of Directors and was named an Honorary Alumnus.
In 1997, Delton was named the Outstanding Philanthropist of the Year by the North Louisiana Chapter of the National Society of Fund-Raising Executives. In 2000, he was named the State of Louisiana's Arts Patron of the Year and was cited as 'intrinsic to the arts in Shreveport." Six years ago, he was selected as one of the five Louisiana Legends by the Friends of Louisiana Public Broadcasting.
A longtime member of the Shreveport Club, Delton was awarded the Club's Founders Cup in 2009. He was active in the Cotillion Club, reigning as Rex VI.
In Dallas, Delton served on the boards of the Dallas Opera Association and the Dallas Grand Opera. His bus trips to Dallas for Sunday afternoon opera performances were legendary, often with chances to meet opera greats such as Beverly Sills and Placido Domingo.
Delton was tapped by The Metropolitan Opera and The Metropolitan Museum in New York to serve on their boards. A member of The Metropolitan Club in New York, he became a 50-year-member in 2017. The American Museum in Bath, England, and the Royal Academy in London were also beneficiaries of Delton's generosity and vision.
He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his sister, Adelaide, and her husband, Shelby Smith; his nephew, Harrison Smith and wife, Cissie; his niece, Jennie Lane Easterwood, all of Shreveport; and his nephew, Shelby Smith, Jr., of Santa Fe, NM. He is survived by great nieces and nephews, Delton Smith and his wife, Caroline, Randolph Smith, Edward Smith, Shelby Easterwood, and Mary Katherine Easterwood, all of Shreveport. He is also survived by numerous cousins and many friends.
Serving as pallbearers will be Dr. Stephen White, Dr. Oliver Sartor, Gregory Barro, Tem McElroy, John Herzog, William Hall, Peter Eckel, and Robert Mayence. Honorary pallbearers will be J. Pat Beaird, Edward Henderson and Past Kings and Wives of the Cotillion.
The family would like to express sincere appreciation to Dorothy Mae Cook, Angela Thompson, Mingo Cook, Dietrich Brown, Robert Mayence, and special thanks to Dr. Rick Michael.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Community Foundation of North Louisiana, 401 Edwards Street, Suite 105, Shreveport, LA 71101, or to the .
Published in Shreveport Times from Dec. 20 to Dec. 23, 2019