Dr. O. K. Bailey, Jr. DDSShreveport - Dr. O. K. Bailey, Jr. (affectionately known as "Doc"), went to be with his Lord and Savior on August 4, 2020. Jesus opened His loving arms and said "welcome home my good and faithful servant". Oh how we wish we could have seen him meet Jesus face to face.Doc never met a stranger, was loved by all and was passionate about FCA, his Evangel Eagles, LSU Tigers and Boston Red Sox. He lived life to the fullest every day of his life and was his happiest with Jackie Till Bailey at his side surrounded by his loving family.Doc was born on May 1, 1931 in Sterlington, Louisiana to Otis Kendall Bailey, Sr. and Ruth McCain Bailey. He attended Louisiana College where he met the love of his life, Jacquelyn "Jackie" Till. They married in 1952 and he completed his studies at the Loyola School of Dentistry in New Orleans in 1960.While at Louisiana College, Doc lettered in football and in baseball. He was named to the Hall of Fame for Louisiana College Wildcats and continued his support of his alma mater during his lifetime.Doc opened his general dentistry practice in Shreveport in 1960 and continued until his retirement in 2008. During his career, he met many friends with whom he shared his love of the Lord. The motivating factor in choosing his career was he wanted to share his love of Christ with others.With a vision, Doc saw the world transformed by Jesus Christ through the influence of coaches and athletes. As a result, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Shreveport/Bossier Chapter was founded in 1990.In 1990, Doc was honored with the inaugural Founders Award, appropriately named the Dr. O.K. Bailey Founders Award. The F.C.A. Award is presented annually to the person who best exemplifies Doc's Christ-like character, passion, integrity and commitment to excellence.In recognition of his outstanding athletic achievements and faithful Christian service, "Doc" was inducted into the F.C.A. "National Hall of Champions" in 2003.Doc was a member of Queensborough Baptist Church, presently known as Willow Point Baptist Church in Shreveport, Louisiana from 1960 until recently. While there, he served as Chairman of the Board of Deacons; Board of Directors; Chairman of Missions; Pastor Search Committees; Sunday School Director and Sunday School Teacher. Currently, he is a member of Summer Grove Baptist Church. He served on the Board of Directors of the Mexican Indian Training Center in Cordoba, Mexico, where he traveled faithfully providing Christian dental services.Doc is preceded by his parents; sister, Margarite Bailey Saucier; sister-in-laws, Emma Loyce Smelley and Hannah Till and brother-in-law, Bill Smelley. He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Jackie; his son, Robert Kendall Bailey; daughters, Jan Bailey Hermes, Diann Bailey Charrier and husband Bill, Donna Bailey Crane and husband Larry; grandchildren, Dr. Lauren Crane Tucker and husband Douglas of Madison, Mississippi, Lindsey Crane Berteau and Husband Micah of Keller, Texas, Landon Bailey Crane of Dallas, Texas, William Blake Charrier and Brittani, Michael Brandon Charrier and wife Lauren of Houston, Texas, Justin Kendall Hermes and wife Brandi, Jan-Allison Hermes Mills and husband Tyler and Jodi Hermes and wife Holly Robbins of New Orleans; 18 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.He adored each and every grandchild and "Poppy" never missed a ballgame or a practice. He was often seen in dugouts and running down the sidelines cheering on his grandchildren."Coach", "Poppy", "Doc" or "Son" is walking the streets of gold today with his white ADIDAS tennis shoes, Boston Red Sox polo and Evangel hat.The family is grateful to Dr. Jimmy Smith, Dr. P. V. Blanchard, the nursing staff and the fifth floor ICU at Willis-Knighton North for the loving care he received.Honoring Doc as pallbearers will be Justin Hermes, Blake Charrier, Brandon Charrier, Landon Crane, Tyler Mills, Douglas Tucker and Micah Berteau.A private graveside service for immediate family will be held on Monday, August 8, 2020. A service celebrating the life of Doc Bailey will be held at a later date.The family would like to express our love and appreciation to Patricia Ann Burns for the 40 years of faithful service she poured into the entire family. We would also like to express our thanks to B.J. Harrison, Taki Epps, Felisa "LeLe" Leary and Tina Salone throughout the years for the expression of love to Doc.Memorial remembrances may be made to F.C.A. in Doc's name.We will cherish all the precious memories we had with him. There is no more suffering, and heaven is rejoicing as our hearts are broken to welcome the one and only "Doc" Bailey.