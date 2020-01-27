|
|
O.B. Williams, Jr.
Shreveport, LA - Oscar Brinkley Williams, Jr. age 93, passed away on January 25, 2020 in Shreveport, Louisiana.
Mr. Williams was born to Oscar Brinkley Williams, Sr. and Janie Guill Williams on April 13, 1926 in Shreveport, Louisiana. After graduating from Fair Park High School he went to work for United Gas. On his 18th birthday he was on the train going to bootcamp for the United States Navy during WWII. He served his country honorably. When he returned, he went to work at his family business for Williams Truck Parts in Shreveport, LA. After retiring February 1981 at the age of 55, he went on to become a Realtor. He and his best friend, Les Snead, began their own company Snead/Williams & Associates. He retired again in 2006. He was an avid member in his church, where he served as a deacon for many years.
Mr. Williams was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years Doris Sutton Williams and his parents. He is survived by his daughters, Patti Williams, Marilyn Callaway, Terri P. Buell and husband Bob, Jeanne W. Morton and husband Gary; grandchildren, Kimberly Callaway, Katie C. O'Rear and husband Daniel, Mackenzie P. Shaw and husband Taylor, Olivia P. Crifasi and husband Paul, Jen McDermott and husband Joe, Barry Hand and wife Amber; great grandchildren, Brinkley Autin, Echo Hand, Caroline O'Rear, Maddox O'Rear; and siblings of Mr. Williams, James H. Williams and Helen Jane Ethridge; numerous brothers in law, sisters in law, and many friends.
Honoring Mr. Williams as pallbearers will be Bob Buell, Paul Crisasi, Chad Ethridge, Barry Hand, Gary Morton, Daniel O'Rear, Taylor Shaw, and Jimmy Snead.
Visitation will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020, at the Rose-Neath Southside Chapel, 2500 Southside Drive, Shreveport, LA. Funeral services will be followed at 11:30 a.m. Pastor Dennis Sims will be officiating the service. Graveside services will follow at Centuries Memorial Park, 8801 Mansfield Road, Shreveport, LA.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the sitters of Elite Heath Solutions.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Louisiana Baptist Children's Home, 7200 Desiard Street, Monroe, LA 71203, Heart Of Hospice, 3829 Gilbert Dr, Shreveport, LA 71104, or .
Published in Shreveport Times from Jan. 27 to Jan. 31, 2020