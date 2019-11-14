|
|
O.L. "Abe" Lincoln
Shreveport, LA - O.L. "Abe" Lincoln age 88, passed away on November 14, 2019 in Shreveport, Louisiana.
Mr. Lincoln was born to Jack and Nellie Lincoln on August 2, 1931 in Abbington, Louisiana.
Mr. Lincoln was preceded in death by his wife Audrey Bess Cotton, infant son, parents, and brother, Jason Lincoln. He is survived by his children, Denise Hicks, David Lincoln, Scott Lincoln; a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 17, 2019, at the Rose-Neath Coushatta Chapel, 1315 Ringgold Ave, Coushatta, LA. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 18, 2019 at the Rose-Neath Coushatta Chapel. Brother Roger Morton will be officiating the service. Graveside services will follow at Liberty Cemetery, 425 Liberty Church Rd, Coushatta, LA. See Kirkpatrick Rose-Neath website for more details.
Published in Shreveport Times from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019