Ola V Flowers
Funeral services honoring the life of Ola V Flowers will be held at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Stoner Hill Baptist Church, 1201 Cornwell St. Shreveport, LA
Ola V Flowers was born, September 2, 1930 in Shreveport, Louisiana to George and Pauline Starks Flowers and passed away Friday, January 24, 2020.
She was employed by Caddo Parish Schools for 34 years and taught at Palestine Baptist Church (located on C.M. Hutchinson's Plantation), Carver, Laurel Street, and Pierre Avenue Elementary Schools. Ola also was a Language Arts Coordinator.
She leaves to cherish her memory one (1) sister, Luetta Reddix of Daly City, California and a host of other relatives and friends.
Services are entrusted to Winnfield Funeral Home at 3701 Hollywood Avenue Shreveport, LA.
Published in Shreveport Times from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020