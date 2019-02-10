|
|
Oneta McCurry Hood
Shreveport - Our cherished mother, grandma, and Maw Maw went home peacefully to be with her Lord on Thursday, February 7th, 2019. She is finally reunited with her beloved husband of 61 years, Melvin Hood, her mama and papa, Nancy and Andrew McCurry, whom she longed to see again, her five sisters and brother, Lois McCurry, Emma Gray, Nannie Robertson, Eva Enloe, Ruby Jacks, Lamar McCurry, son-in-law, Jim Strauss, and many other loved family members and friends.
Oneta is survived by her daughters, Nancy Ann Strauss, Susan Carmichael and husband, Johnny; grandchildren, Jimmy Strauss, Jerry Strauss, Jeff Strauss and wife, Shelly, John Carmichael and Louis Guerra, Kristy Coast and husband, John Stewart; great-grandchildren, Chris Strauss, Maggie Kate Coast, Molly Coast, Drew Strauss, Cooper Strauss and Remi Strauss.
Oneta loved being an Air Force wife, living and traveling extensively in the United States. Melvin and Oneta gathered many life-long friends during these times. But as far as they traveled, their home was with their family, kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. Oneta loved attending every piano or dance recital, ball game, church event, family reunion and Squirrel Day, which is a unique Hood family event held each year. Her love of singing hymns was a passion which she displayed in her church choir. She showed her family how much she treasured them through her love of cooking. All requests were guaranteed to be on the table at the next meal. Peach cobbler, fried chicken, spaghetti, chicken and dumplings and banana pudding were family favorites. She could often be found by Melvin's side working in the garden or sitting on any porch shelling peas. Her radiant smile and infectious laughter filled every room and every heart for 97 precious years.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m., with service to follow at 11 a.m., on Monday, February 11th at Boone Funeral Home, 2156 Airline Drive in Bossier City. The graveside service will take place at 3 p.m. at Harmony Chapel in Dubach, Louisiana. Honoring Oneta as pallbearers will be her grandsons. Services will be officiated by her cherished cousin, Bobby Stephenson.
The family wishes to extend their deepest gratitude to Oneta's care-givers, nurses, and staff at The Chateaus at Montclaire in Shreveport and Southern Care Hospice.
Memorials can be made to at 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or at .
"In my Father's house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you." John 14:2
Published in Shreveport Times on Feb. 10, 2019