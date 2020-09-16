Ophelia CarrollHomer, LA - Ophelia Ann Carroll peacefully passed from this earthly life to eternal life on Monday, September 14, 2020, at the age of 85 at Presbyterian Village in Homer, LA. She had fought courageously since 2015 to enjoy a normal life. Her firm faith in God supported he during this time as well as the great support of her many friends in Springhill, Homer, and Shreveport, LA.Ophelia, better known as Coach, Phoebe, or Miss Carroll, was born to the late Lucille Pruitt Carroll and the late M.S. Carroll in Paris, Kentucky on July 29, 1935. She is survived by cousins Cay Chamness, husband Peter of Aberdeen, Ohio and Richard Pruitt, wife Carolyn of Fenton, Ohio.Miss Carroll graduated from Homer High School in 1953 and attended Centenary College in Shreveport, LA, where she obtained a degree in Physical Education. In 1960, she was employed as a Physical Education instructor, as well as coach, at Springhill High School, Springhill, LA. She served this school faithfully for 44 years until her retirement in2004. Miss Carroll was a girls' basketball coach, girls' volleyball coach, and both girls' and boys' tennis coach. She even served as pep squad and cheerleader sponsor at one time. "Coach" was very successful in her coaching career winning many games, tournaments and having numerous squads participate in district, regional, and state tournaments. She was very compassionate, disciplined, and always taught what was correct according to school policy.During the summer months, she was coordinator for summer activities for the City of Springhill. She taught tennis lessons, supervised lifeguards and offered various swimming activities for children to enjoy. Many of her students from Springhill High School were always excited to work for her during these times.Miss Carroll was highly respected by her peers for her vast knowledge and rules of the sports field. She impacted the lives of so many students during her 44 years career that they still talk about how compassionate, disciplined, and caring teacher/coach she was.Miss Carroll was a faithful member of the First United Methodist Church of Homer where she served or was chairperson of numerous committees during her lifetime. Graveside services will be held Monday, September 21, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Arlington Cemetery in Homer, LA, with the Rev. Danny Baskin officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Homer, PO Box 357, Homer, LA 71040."We will love thee 'til we die, Alma Mater Springhill High."