|
|
Ophelia Manning "Fifi" White
Ruston - Funeral services for Ophelia Manning "Fifi" White, 97, of Ruston, LA, will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, July 12, 2019, in the Chapel of Kilpatrick Funeral Home in Ruston. Rev. Frank Nihart will officiate. Interment will follow at Canaan Baptist Church Cemetery, 502 Canaan Church Road, Spearsville, LA under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home of Ruston.
Fifi was born in Union Parish on January 9, 1922 as the oldest of five to James A. and Lou Della Manning. She passed away on July 9, 2019 in Ruston, LA.
Fifi was a retired Postal Clerk and a member of Cook Baptist Church in Ruston, LA. She was an avid reader who loved gardening both vegetables and flowers, especially daylilies. In addition to gardening, she enjoyed spending her retirement years fishing alongside her husband on their pond for bream. Fifi loved all those wonderful things that our Heavenly Father bestowed upon us.
Fifi spent her last 15 years with her house mate and close friend, Joy B. Campbell, sharing laughs, scriptures, tears, and time reminiscing on their past.
Fifi was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Cleo L. White; son Benjamin C. White; sisters Olivia Manning Nash and Gena Manning Harper; and brothers James David Manning and Newt Manning.
Left to cherish Fifi's memory are grandchildren: Jason G. White and Courtney White Freeman; great grandchildren: Jade Freeman, E.J. Harris, and Benjamin Harris; nieces: Cheryl Maxwell, Catherine Davis, and Tammy Dowd; nephews: Paul David Manning, Jesse Davis, and Tommy Dowd; and sister-in-law Stella "Sis" Dowd.
The family would like to recognize Bobbie Goodjoint and Catherine Holyfield for their compassion and love, whom were not only friends of Fifi's but also cared for her over the last many years; Joy Campbell and her sons for all they have done; and a Special thanks to the nurses and staff of Premier Hospice for their compassion and care for Fifi during her final days.
Visitation will be Friday, July 12 from 10-11 AM at Kilpatrick Funeral Home in Ruston.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Shreveport Times on July 11, 2019