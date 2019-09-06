|
Ora "Dea" Hayes
Shreveport - Ora "Dea" Hayes, age 96, departed this earthly life on Saturday, 8/31/19 at her residence after a brief illness. She is survived by daughter, Ella, sons, Charles, Lee O, James, & Emmerson; 15 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, 24 great-great grandchildren, sister Gladys Washington and brother Robert Washington with a host of relatives, family & friends. Family Hour, Friday, 9/6/19, 7-8pm at Good Samaritan Funeral Home, 2200 Laurel St. S'port, LA. Celebration of Life, Saturday, 9/7/19 at 11am at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Greenwood, LA.
Published in Shreveport Times on Sept. 6, 2019