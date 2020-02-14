|
Oral Franklin Link, age 79, of Shreveport, Louisiana, went to be with his Lord after a long and courageous battle with cancer surrounded by his family on Thursday February 13, 2020. Oral was born March 29, 1940 in Webb City, Missouri to Roy Franklin Link and Ollie Jewel Link.
He honorably severed his country in the United States Army during the Korean War as a Specialist E4. He later was rewarded the Korea Defense Service Medal for his efforts. Oral worked as a Production Manager at KTBS for 36 years. During his career at the station, he won Broadcaster of the Year, before retiring in 1996.
Oral Link mainly known as Papaw, was a very kind, laid back, low tempered person. He never talked bad about anyone and always looked for the best in people. He loved his family especially his grandkids and great grandkids. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and looked forward to his yearly hunting trips in Mexico. He also loved going to Toledo Bend with his family. He enjoyed going out to eat with his friends every day for lunch and his daily Walmart trips. He was one of a kind; he loved life and his family. You could say he was the "Strongest Person" you would have ever met.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 60 years, Patricia Sanders Link; children, Debby Birky (Sammy Mijalis), Greg Link, and Kristy Link Davenport (Bobby); grandchildren, Courtney Link Smith (Justin), Tyler Link (Sarah), Kara Brehmer (Chance), Hunter Birky (Courtney), Kelly Becker (Michael), Cason Link, Cannon Link, Ryleigh Link, and Jace Link; great-grandchildren, Ava Smith, Emma Smith, Madison-Claire Smith, Noah Smith, and Hadley Naderi; sisters, Peggy Carpenter (Tommy) and Vicky Ross (Cleatus); and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Ollie Jewel Link (Momma Link).
The family will be receiving guest for a visitation Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at GracePointe Church of the Nazarene, 6825 Pines Rd, Shreveport, Louisiana 71129. A celebration of Oral's life will occur Monday, February 17, 2020 at 10:00 AM also at GracePointe Church of the Nazarene with interment to follow at Centuries Memorial Park. Officiating the services will be Pastor David Craig. Honoring Oral as pallbearers will be Justin Smith, Tyler Link, Hunter Birky, Cason Link, Cannon Link, Jace Link, Noah Smith, and Michael Becker.
In lieu of flower, donations in memory of Oral Link can be made to GracePointe Church of the Nazarene.
The family would like to thank St. Joseph Hospice, Nurse Ann, Dr. Cassiere, Dr. Snead and to his sister, Peggy and Tommy Carpenter.
Published in Shreveport Times from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020