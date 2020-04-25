|
|
Orlen Davis
Vivian, LA - Orlen Gwenn Davis, 76, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020 at home, surrounded by his family.
Orlen was born June 24, 1943, in Montgomery, Louisiana to Woodrow Davis and Claudia Mae Graves. He was one of 7 children. Orlen grew up loving the great outdoors. He fished and hunted any chance he could. Orlen met and married the love of his life, Jamie Neighbors Davis on October 5, 1981. This past October they celebrated 39 years of marriage.
Orlen is preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Glen Wallace and one sister, Laurie Breaux. He is survived by his wife, Jamie Davis, son Jessie Davis (Valerie), daughter Arlene Griffin (Mark), son Charles Morgan (Kathy), son Josh Davis (Brandi), son Seth Davis (Haylee), daughter Cassey Reynolds (CW), 3 sisters, Pam Dugan, Debbie Davis, Sherry Veuleman (Dennis), 1 brother, Kenny Davis, 15 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
A private family service will be held at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens in Vivian, LA. Pallbearers will be Chuck Morgan, Mark Griffin, Josh Davis, Seth Davis, and CW Reynolds. Honorary Pallbearer Jessie Davis. Many thanks to Mac Hobbs & Gorsulowsky Funeral Home.
Published in Shreveport Times from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020