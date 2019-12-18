|
Osco "Bryant" Lewis
Haynesville - Funeral services for Osco "Bryant" Lewis, 83 of Haynesville will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, December 20, 2019 at the Haynesville United Methodist Church with Rev. Andrew Abshire officiating. Interment will be in the Ware's Chapel Cemetery under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home of Haynesville, LA
Visitation will be held at Haynesville First United Methodist Church Friday, December 20, 2019 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m.
Osco "Bryant" Lewis was born December 21, 1935 and was called home to be with the Lord on December 17, at age 83. Son of Hugh and Ester Lewis, Bryant was born in Haynesville, Louisiana. Bryant graduated from Haynesville High School and then attended Kilgore Junior College where he was the captain of the football team. He then went to Northwestern State University to play offensive line for the Demons. A 1958 NSU graduate, he was enshrined in the Long Purple Line, the university's Hall of Distinction for former students, in 2007.
Bryant was a successful businessman who owned and operated Magnolia Pulpwood Company along with Timberland Holdings for 50 years. He was active in a number of professional and civic organizations in his community as well as on a statewide and regional basis. He was a generous supporter of Northwestern State University, donating endowed professorships and scholarships. He also served on the Alumni Association Board of Directors.
He was married to the love of his life, Heloise, for 60 years. They had two children together and his family was his pride and joy. Bryant was a pillar of the community and always lending a helping hand. He was a devoted member of the Haynesville United Methodist Church where he sang in the choir and he loved his Golden Tornados.
He is survived by his beloved wife Heloise, daughter Brookie White and husband Mike, son Carter Lewis and wife Kim. Grandchildren Rand Hovey and wife Whitney, Jody and Brooklyn White, Justin Cruse and fiancé Halea Humphries. Great grandchildren Cooper and Banks Hovey. He also leaves behind his brother Bob Lewis and wife Betty, sister Betty Phillips and a host of nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions to the Haynesville First United Methodist Church or to The Methodist Children's Home.
Published in Shreveport Times from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019