Services
Benevolent Funeral Home
1624 Milam Street
Shreveport, LA 71103
318-221-1627
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Benevolent Funeral Home
1624 Milam Street
Shreveport, LA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Antioch Baptist Church
1057 Texas Avenue
Shreveport, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Otis Emanuel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Otis W. Emanuel


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Otis W. Emanuel Obituary
Otis W. Emanuel

Shreveport - Mrs. Otis Dolton Whiten Emanuel was born December 24, 1925, and passed away Sunday February 10, 2019, in Shreveport, LA. Services will be held Saturday, February 16, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Antioch Baptist Church, 1057 Texas Avenue, Shreveport. Open visitation will begin at 12:00 noon and family will receive visitors from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, February 15, 2019, at Benevolent Funeral Home, 1624 Milam Street in Shreveport.

Mrs. Emanuel is most acknowledged as the first African American librarian for the Shreve Memorial Library where she organized the Lakeside Branch Library located on the Milam Street campus of Booker T. Washington High School.

Mrs. Emanuel was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-three years, Leon Emanuel II. She is survived by children Regina F. Martin (Ken) of Shreveport; Retired Judge Leon L. Emanuel, III, (Frenchie) of Shreveport; Rachel Emanuel, PhD of Baton Rouge, Louisiana: and Judge Ramona Emanuel (Kenneth Williams) of Shreveport; granddaughters Lanena, Lindsay, Lechelle, Ashley and Lawryn; and six great-grandsons.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Antioch Baptist Church, listed on the "National Register of Historic Places".
Published in Shreveport Times on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.