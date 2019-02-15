|
|
Otis W. Emanuel
Shreveport - Mrs. Otis Dolton Whiten Emanuel was born December 24, 1925, and passed away Sunday February 10, 2019, in Shreveport, LA. Services will be held Saturday, February 16, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Antioch Baptist Church, 1057 Texas Avenue, Shreveport. Open visitation will begin at 12:00 noon and family will receive visitors from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, February 15, 2019, at Benevolent Funeral Home, 1624 Milam Street in Shreveport.
Mrs. Emanuel is most acknowledged as the first African American librarian for the Shreve Memorial Library where she organized the Lakeside Branch Library located on the Milam Street campus of Booker T. Washington High School.
Mrs. Emanuel was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-three years, Leon Emanuel II. She is survived by children Regina F. Martin (Ken) of Shreveport; Retired Judge Leon L. Emanuel, III, (Frenchie) of Shreveport; Rachel Emanuel, PhD of Baton Rouge, Louisiana: and Judge Ramona Emanuel (Kenneth Williams) of Shreveport; granddaughters Lanena, Lindsay, Lechelle, Ashley and Lawryn; and six great-grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Antioch Baptist Church, listed on the "National Register of Historic Places".
Published in Shreveport Times on Feb. 15, 2019