Pamela Grigsby
- - Minister Pamela Grigsby went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 5, 2019. Pam was a true servant of the Lord and her life expressed her desire to see people know and encounter Jesus in a real and practical way. She was a dedicated wife to Eugene "Butch" Grigsby, a wonderful mother, grandmother, a counselor and a friend to many around the country. Faith, strength, bold and always lending a hand to someone in need is how many would describe this wonderful woman of God. Although her loss will be felt deeply, her dedication to the Gospel and her unwavering trust in her heavenly Father is how she will be remembered. Surviving to cherish her memory are; mother Patricia Atcherson; sons Ikem and Ian Grigsby; grandchildren, Tatum, Jordan, Bishop and Joshua Grigsby and a host of family and friends. Graveside services to celebrate Pamela's life will be celebrated Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at 11 am at the Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, Keithville, LA. Followed by a memorial service from 1 pm -2 pm at Refreshing Point Ministries, 9279 Linwood Ave. Shreveport, LA 71106.
Published in Shreveport Times on July 10, 2019