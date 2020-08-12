1/1
Pamela Ingram
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pamela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pamela Ingram

Pamela Marie Neel Ingram, of Shreveport, Louisiana passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at the age of 63. She was born June 17, 1957 in Arkadelphia, Arkansas to Joe Charles Neel and Jessie Lee Moore Neel.

She proudly served her country in the United States Air Force for 20 years.

During her career in the Air Force, she earned numerous honors. She achieved the rank of Technical Sergeant E6. She received the Air Force Commendation Medal, the Joint Service Achievement Medal and the NCO Professional Military Education Ribbon (two devices).

Pam adored her family, her precious yorkies and her poodle more than anything. Pam loved animals, especially her baby, Mr. Prince.She was smart, kind, and loving. She was her daughter's biggest fan and cheerleader. She married her soulmate, Joe, who she shared her life with completely, by doing everything together. She loved her mom so much, and loved her famous lemon pie; she always got the last piece. She was one-of-a-kind and made an impact on everyone she met. She will be truly missed.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Joseph Ingram Jr.; daughter, Jessica Ingram; mother, Jessie "Nan"; and siblings, Jan, Joey, and Kim. She is preceded in death by her father, Joe and her maternal and paternal grandparents.

She will be laid to rest Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, 7970 Mike Clark Road, Keithville, Louisiana 71047.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shreveport Times from Aug. 12 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Centuries Memorial Funeral Home
8801 Mansfield Road
Shreveport, LA 71108
3186864334
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Centuries Memorial Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved