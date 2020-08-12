Pamela Ingram

Pamela IngramPamela Marie Neel Ingram, of Shreveport, Louisiana passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at the age of 63. She was born June 17, 1957 in Arkadelphia, Arkansas to Joe Charles Neel and Jessie Lee Moore Neel.She proudly served her country in the United States Air Force for 20 years.During her career in the Air Force, she earned numerous honors. She achieved the rank of Technical Sergeant E6. She received the Air Force Commendation Medal, the Joint Service Achievement Medal and the NCO Professional Military Education Ribbon (two devices).Pam adored her family, her precious yorkies and her poodle more than anything. Pam loved animals, especially her baby, Mr. Prince.She was smart, kind, and loving. She was her daughter's biggest fan and cheerleader. She married her soulmate, Joe, who she shared her life with completely, by doing everything together. She loved her mom so much, and loved her famous lemon pie; she always got the last piece. She was one-of-a-kind and made an impact on everyone she met. She will be truly missed.Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Joseph Ingram Jr.; daughter, Jessica Ingram; mother, Jessie "Nan"; and siblings, Jan, Joey, and Kim. She is preceded in death by her father, Joe and her maternal and paternal grandparents.She will be laid to rest Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, 7970 Mike Clark Road, Keithville, Louisiana 71047.