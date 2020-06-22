Parker Ray BallardGraveside services for Parker Ray Ballard, 90, will be held at 3:00 pm, Wednesday, June 24th at Hasley Cemetery in West Monroe, LA. Rev. Joe Donekay, Pastor of Summer Grove United Methodist Church will be officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 24, 2020, 10:00 am until 11:00 am at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 2500 Southside Drive, Shreveport.Parker was born September 18, 1929, in Robeline, LA. He was the son of Undine Shows (Judson) and Morris Ballard (Gladys). He passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020, at his residence in Shreveport. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Judson Shows, Jr.; and his granddaughter, Sarah Skelton.Parker graduated from Northwestern State University. He retired after 31 years from United Gas Pipeline Company as Director of Employee Development. He and Juanita are members of Summer Grove UMC.Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 67 years, Wanda Juanita Dortch Ballard; children, Debbie Bates (Bill), Patti Skelton (Joe), and Stephen Ballard (Heather); close family friend, Candi Bagley; grandchildren, Britt Beason, Stephanie Phillips (Josh), Jennifer Beason, Eleanor Byers (Jonathan), Eulora Skelton, Ashlyn Ballard, and Emerson Ballard; great grandchildren, Avery Phillips and Jude Phillips; sisters, Jimmie Lebo, Margaret McKee, and Frances Vieaux (Gary); brothers, Richard Ballard (Maureen) and Gene Ballard.Pallbearers will be Britt Beason, Jennifer Beason, Josh Phillips, Jude Phillips, Jonathan Byers, and Waylon Bates.The Ballard family wants to thank Dr. James Jackson and staff and Parker's personal caregiver, Monica Shepheard.